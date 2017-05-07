× On the Run! Escaped zebra runs into truck, injures driver in Hillsborough County

Wimauma, FL — An escaped zebra caused quite a scene in Hillsborough County on Friday.

At about 2:00 p.m., the driver of a Ford F-150 pickup truck was traveling westbound on SR-672 just east of Amber Sweet Lane in Wimauma when a zebra that was walking along the side of the road ran into the driver’s side of the truck.

The impact broke the side mirror and shattered the mirror. Some of the glass hit the driver.

After the impact, the zebra ran into a field. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office aviation team responded and was able to guide the zebra in a safe direction. It was corralled by deputies and employees of its owner.

Mark Ross captured the zebra on video running through his backyard and posted it to Facebook.

The zebra was returned to the owner, and the driver was transported to Brandon Hospital.