Nicki Minaj offers to help Ball State student pay for school

MUNCIE, Ind. – Nicki Minaj has forged a close relationship with her fans, or “Barbz,” over the years. But she took that relationship to the next level when she offered to donate money to students who need help paying for school.

The rapper’s generosity began when she tweeted about an online contest to give a fan the chance to join her at the upcoming Billboard Music Awards or hangout with her in the studio. She also made it clear that entries could come from any country, because she had enough money to fly in fans from across the world.

Minaj’s mention of money prompted one fan to ask if she would be willing to pay their college tuition. Minaj wrote back saying she would if the fan could provide proof that they had straight As.

Show me straight A's that I can verify w/ur school and I'll pay it. Who wants to join THAT contest?!?!🤷🏽‍♀️ Dead serious. Shld I set it up? https://t.co/czH715u64a — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

From that point, a new contest began. Fans flooded Minaj’s timeline with proof of their grades and explanations of their financial situations. In the end, more than a dozen fans benefited from the rapper’s kindness.

One of those fans was a Ball State student named Kyle. He provided a screenshot of his grades, which showed straight As in classes like chemistry, physics and personal finance.

Minaj deemed him a winner, because she responded by saying “How much do u need?”

How much do u need? https://t.co/bVDuLniheA — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

CBS4 plans to speak with Kyle about his lucky break Sunday night.

The Indianapolis Star contributed to this story.