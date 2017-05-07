× Liam Neeson ‘taken’ by free food offer

If you are a free sandwich, Liam Neeson will look for you, he will find you and he will eat you.

The actor who is famous for a “very particular set of skills” put them to work recently after a restaurant in New Westminster, Canada, displayed a sandwich board sign reading “Liam Neeson eats here for free.”

The Big Star Sandwich Company in British Columbia had heard the 64-year-old actor was in town filming “Hard Powder,” a movie about a snowplow driver looking to avenge his son’s death at the hands of drug dealers.

The sandwich solicitation worked and a few hours later the star showed up, reportedly asking in his famous gruff voice, “Where’s my sandwich?”

Alex Johrden, spokesman for the eatery, told the CBC the actor posed for a few photos and took his food to go. One of the photos was posted on the Big Star Sandwich Company’s Instagram page on Wednesday and has since amassed more than 3,500 likes.

Johrden said they are hopeful the star will return to try a new sandwich they have named for him.

“That’s because it has a lot of beef, a one-two punch of bacon and hickory sticks and spice that will get revenge on you tomorrow,” Johrden said.