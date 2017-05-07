Indiana AG urges storm victims to use caution to avoid fraud

Posted 7:28 am, May 7, 2017, by

File photo

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s attorney general is urging Hoosiers whose property is damaged by severe weather to use caution when they hire workers for repairs.

Curtis Hill recently launched a consumer protection campaign called “Double check before you write a check” to educate storm victims about how to avoid becoming victims of fraud.

He says property owners should double check a company’s name, reputation, history and authenticity before writing a check to anyone claiming to represent such a business.

Hill says destructive storms leave property owners vulnerable and they often make perfect targets for scammers offering to help clean up wreckage and make repairs.

The attorney general says Hoosiers should be skeptical of anyone offering their services immediately after a storm. Hill says they should take the time to check out them.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s