IN Focus: Panelists discuss health care bill, this week’s top stories

Posted 8:42 am, May 7, 2017, by , Updated at 08:43AM, May 7, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS - What will this week's health care vote mean for Hoosiers? Does it have any chance of passing the Senate? And how influential a role has Vice President Pence played behind the scenes?

In the video above, IN Focus panelists Tim Swarens, Christina Hale & Tony Samuel discuss this week's top stories, including the passage of the American Health Care Act in the House of Representatives.

The panel also looks at data involving pre-existing conditions, which shows Indiana among the top states for people under the age of 65 suffering from pre-existing conditions.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s