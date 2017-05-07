IN Focus: GOP chairman on Trump Jr. visit, 2018 midterm

INDIANAPOLIS - Just a few months into the job, there's been no rest for new GOP state chairman Kyle Hupfer.

At the top of the list, he's preparing for next year's midterm, and a grueling race for U.S. Senate as Republicans look to unseat incumbent Senator Joe Donnelly (D-IN).

"We're a Republican state, and I think that'll show through in 2018," said Hupfer.

In the near term, he's also getting ready for Monday's GOP spring dinner. An important annual event, this year's dinner will feature a special guest from the first family - Donald Trump Junior.

In the video above, Hupfer talks about Monday's event and the looming race for Senate that could feature multiple Republicans squaring off in next year's primary.

