Frost to rain to start work week

A beautiful Sunday with sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 50°s to lower 60°s.

Clear skies and calm winds tonight will allow temperatures to drop.  Lows should fall to the 30°s by early Monday morning.

Patchy frost will be possible, mainly north and northeast of Indianapolis, early Monday morning.

We will have sunny skies to start Monday which will allow temperatures to climb back to the 60°s by late afternoon.

Clouds will start to increase early Monday afternoon.  Showers should begin to develop Monday evening – from northwest to southeast – through the state.  Overnight, a few thunderstorms may be possible allowing for the rain to fall at a heavy intensity for a few hours.

At this time, computer models are narrowing in on a corridor, along I-65 from Chicago to Indianapolis to the southeast towards Madison, Indiana, for the axis of rain to fall.  High-resolution computer models are suggesting 1″ to 2″+ could fall in the corridor through noon Tuesday.

The ground remains saturated from recent 5″ to 8″ rain.  Additional rain could cause rivers to rise.

Flash Flood Guidance provided by National Weather Service suggests 1.8″ to 2″ of rain in a 6-hour period could cause flash flooding in parts of central Indiana.

