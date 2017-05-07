× Free admission being offered at Indiana state parks Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indiana State Parks is offering free admission Sunday in honor of Visit Indiana Week.

“Visit Indiana Week is the perfect time to explore what our great state has to offer,” said Lt. Governor Crouch. “Indiana State Parks offer a combined 7,700 campsites and more than 150 cabins, and nearly 700 miles of hiking, biking and horseback riding trails.”

There are over 20 state parks to choose from throughout Indiana.

The special offer is sponsored by the Indiana Office of Tourism Development.