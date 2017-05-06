Rev kicks off month of May festivities at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Areal Flood Warning remains in effect through Saturday

It’s the party to kick off the greatest month in racing. The 4th annual Indy Rev, presented by Fifth Third Bank at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway brought out the best and the brightest of the open wheel racing world. “I’m a foodie, “said Indycar driver Graham Rahal. “I love the food, plus, it’s exciting to think about what the rest of the month brings.”

Guests dined on driver-inspired food prepared by Indy’s top chefs. Live music in and around the pagoda, decorated with vintage race cars near the yard of bricks brought the party full circle.

“This is the start, this is the beginning of a long, exciting month in the city,” said former Indy Grand Prix champion Will Power. “It’s really great to kick it off with a road course race, then we get to go really fast.”

Conor Daly of A.J. Foyt Racing wore a red, white and blue Old Glory-themed suit coat to the event. “The founding fathers inspired my outfit,” said Daly. “I love all of our military veterans. I combined it with some sparkly shoes, and I feel really good about it. I like America, so I went with it.”

Funds raised will support Indiana University Health statewide trauma programs.

