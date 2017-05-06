Areal Flood Warning remains in effect through Saturday

Police make arrest in fatal shooting

Posted 9:29 am, May 6, 2017, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Police have arrested a man they say is responsible for a fatal shooting on Bertha Street.

The shooting happened just after 5:30 p.m. Friday on the 5900 block of Bertha Street. When officers arrived, they found 32-year-old Joseph Goodin dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

23-year-old Derrick Walbert was arrested at the scene of the shooting and has been preliminarily charged with murder. Police say Walbert admitted to the shooting during the investigation.

