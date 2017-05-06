× Police in Johnson County resolve SWAT situation Saturday morning in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Ind. – Authorities in Johnson County confirmed that they worked a SWAT situation Saturday morning in Franklin.

The scene was in a neighborhood near Hampton Drive.

According to police, a man called the VA Hospital saying he wanted to hurt himself and was armed. He reportedly threatened to hurt officers if they responded.

Officers spoke with his estranged wife and she told them he is a veteran of the Navy.

An officer negotiated with the man for four hours and he came out peacefully to end the standoff.

He was taken into custody.