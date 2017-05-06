Areal Flood Warning remains in effect through Saturday

Police in Johnson County resolve SWAT situation Saturday morning in Franklin

Posted 11:21 am, May 6, 2017, by , Updated at 12:19PM, May 6, 2017

FRANKLIN, Ind. – Authorities in Johnson County confirmed that they worked a SWAT situation Saturday morning in Franklin.

The scene was in a neighborhood near Hampton Drive.

According to police, a man called the VA Hospital saying he wanted to hurt himself and was armed. He reportedly threatened to hurt officers if they responded.

Officers spoke with his estranged wife and she told them he is a veteran of the Navy.

An officer negotiated with the man for four hours and he came out peacefully to end the standoff.

He was taken into custody.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s