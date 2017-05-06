Medic reunite with 11-year-old girl after life-threatening injury

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BARGERSVILLE, Ind. - One Greenwood family got a special reunion with the medics who are credited with saving their daughters life when a horse stepped on her after she fell off.

“As she fell to the ground she was knocked unconscious, but the horse kept bucking and came full force onto her face," Emma Duncan's father, Jared Duncan, said. “It’s just a true miracle and they were all part of it to help her live through it and it’s just amazing.”

Saturday, on her 11th birthday, first responders flew a Lifeline helicopter to Johnson County with the same medics who helped Emma Duncan after her accident two year ago.

“This isn’t something we get to see a lot," Lifeline Paramedic Matt Myers said. "These are always good. It’s what we do our job for."

After her horse stepped on her face, Emma Duncan suffered several broken bones and a concussion.

"She was bloody, gurgling, she couldn’t breathe very good and wasn’t talking to me. It was like a nightmare," Emma's mother, Holly Duncan said. "She just kept saying, 'I don’t want to die. I don’t’ want to die.'”

EMS crews responded and got Emma in an ambulance and took her to a nearby school so medics could fly her to Riley Hospital as quickly as possible.

After several surgeries, Emma was able to go home a few days later, but struggled with the effects of the concussion for months.

“It was a hard ride for a few moths with her with the concussion," Holly Duncan said.

Today, Emma still has headaches from the concussion. She'll also another surgery in a few years to her nose after she grows more, but other than that she is a healthy 11 year old.

“We never get to see this," Paramedic Patrick Pason said. "This is really cool for us to see her running around, energetic (and) you really can’t see scars. She’s a beautiful little girl."

A beautiful litle girl with two very thankful parents.

"We appreciate it so much because we feel it’s a blessing and a miracle that’s she’s here," Jared Duncan said.