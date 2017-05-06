× How to celebrate Free Comic Book Day

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — It’s the first Saturday in May, which means it’s Free Comic Book Day!

Participating stores will be handing out comic books for free to anyone who shows up. 52 different special edition comics have been published to celebrate Free Comic Book Day. Not all stores get all 52 comics, but all should have a wide variety for you to pick from.

Some stores will host special celebrations. Downtown Comics North in conjunction with the Circle City Ghostbusters will be hosting a fundraiser for Peyton Manning’s Children’s Hospital.

Ready to head to your nearest participating comic book store? Click here for a store locator.