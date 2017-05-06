Areal Flood Warning remains in effect through Saturday

Gander Mountain closing all 126 locations nationwide

ST. PAUL, MN. – After 57 years in business, Gander Mountain has officially announced the nationwide closure of all their locations.

According to their website, their are hosting a total liquidation sale due to the closings.

Gander Mountain has 126 stores in 26 states. There are locations in Evansville, Lafayette, Fort Wayne, Avon, Greenwood, Terre Haute and Indianapolis.

This week, Gander Mountain and Overton’s were acquired by Camping World Holdings, Inc. In March, Gander Mountain filed for voluntary Chapter 11 Bankruptcy and began the work to restructure the company.

Their website says gift cards will only be accepted until May 18.

It is unclear at this time when the stores will close.

