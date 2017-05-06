Areal Flood Warning remains in effect through Saturday

Crews make 2 water rescues in southern Indiana due to flooding

Posted 1:34 pm, May 6, 2017, by

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Authorities in south central Indiana have made at least two water rescues, including one of a woman from an overturned, submerged car.

The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office says its water rescue team pulled a woman from the submerged car about 1:30 a.m. Saturday south of Columbus. It says she was transported to a hospital with minor injuries.

In neighboring Monroe County, emergency responders responding to a report of a submerged car Friday morning found a woman safely out of the vehicle, but then watched a second car get stalled in about 2 feet of water. They helped a man and woman push the vehicle to shallow water, then helped them into a warm squad car.

None of the people rescued were identified.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s