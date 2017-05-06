× BREAKING: 1 person shot, killed; 2 others wounded on near north west side

INDIANAPOLIS–Indianapolis Metropolitan Police are on the scene where multiple people have been shot, one fatally.

The gunfire erupted shortly after midnight Saturday near the intersection of W. 38th St. and Moller Rd. IMPD confirms one person is dead at the scene. Two other people have been shot, and medics are on-scene treating the victims.

This is a developing story and additional information will be posted when it becomes available.