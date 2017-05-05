× Woman dead in Whitley County after she allegedly swallows substance during arrest

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. – Police are investigating the death of a 25-year-old Whitley County woman after she died while getting arrested.

Kasie Chivington died on Thursday morning at around 7:30 a.m. after police say that they believe she swallowed an undetermined substance at some point during a traffic stop.

At around 11:10 p.m. Wednesday night, police pulled over Chivington for a traffic violation. During the stop, police determined that Chivington was in possession of drug paraphernalia and marijuana.

She was taken into custody following the traffic stop. Police say that she began to have a “medical issue” and was transported to Parkview Regional Medical Center where she later died.

An autopsy was performed Friday morning to determine the substance Chivington allegedly swallowed.