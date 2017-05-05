× Unique park in the works for downtown overlooking the interstate

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The effort to build a unique park downtown is off to a fast start. Neighbors and businesses have proposed building “The Idle,” a gathering space right off the Cultural Trail on Virginia Avenue.

What makes the park so unique is the main attraction—the interstate. That’s right, The Idle will feature a viewing stand that overlooks I-65 near the I-70 split. They plan to install re-purposed Busch Stadium seats and a shade for sun so people can watch traffic on the interstate.

Project manager Tom Battista owns some commercial properties downtown. He noticed the empty plot of land while crossing the concrete bridge over the interstate to get to the bank. Battista said he thought to himself, “That would just make a great place to have a viewing stand where people could sit and watch the interstate.”

According to The Idle’s fundraising page, it will be the first project of its kind on federal highway land supported by INDOT, FHWA (Federal Highway Administration) and DPW.

“It seemed to me that if we could just put a viewing stand there, people would actually go there, sit, watch the interstate and talk,” Battista said.

They need to raise $41,000 by June 16, 2017. If they meet their goal, the Idle project will win a matching grant from IHCDA’s CreatINg Places program. You can donate money to support the project here.