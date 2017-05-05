Prepare for downtown Indy road closures ahead of 500 Festival Mini-Marathon

TRAFFIC AUTHORITY ALERT: All lanes of I-65 southbound closed after crash at SR 46 near Columbus
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Thousands of runners and spectators will gather in downtown Indianapolis on Saturday for the annual 500 Festival Mini-Marathon.

If you live or work downtown, prepare for a lot of road closures.

The following streets will be closed sarting a 6 p.m. Friday, May 5 and reopened by 4 p.m. Saturday, May 6:

  • New York between West Street and University Boulevard
  • Blackford Street between Wabash and Vermont streets
  • California Street between New York and Vermont streets
  • Robert Orr Plaza between West Street and Senate Avenue
  • Ohio Street between West Street and Senate Avenue

Additionally, streets along the route will be totally closed on a rolling basis between the hours of 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. Check out the course map here for more information.

