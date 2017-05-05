Police searching for missing Noblesville man

TRAFFIC AUTHORITY ALERT: I-865 eastbound shut down near I-65 in Boone County after semi crash
Posted 1:54 pm, May 5, 2017

Photos of Paul Kelly courtesy of Noblesville police

NOBLESVILLE, Ind.– Police are searching for a Noblesville man who hasn’t been seen since 2 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2.

Paul Kelly’s vehicle was last seen in the area of State Road 37 and Pleasant Street, according to the Noblesville Police Department.

According to Kelly’s sister, Jennifer Sheese, his truck was found unlocked at the Hamilton County Fair Grounds but he was not located. She describes him as 6’2″, 190 pounds with a small mole on the center of the back of his neck.

Anyone with information on Kelly’s whereabouts is asked to call 317-776-6371.

