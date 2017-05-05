× Pacers announce return of basketball camp for kids across central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Pacers have announced that they will once again bring their popular week-long “Jr. Pacers Hoops Tour” to kids in central Indiana.

It is set to run from July 17-21 and will be conducted by Pacers legend Darnell “Dr. Dunk” Hillman. The camp is free for children between the ages of 6-14, but is limited to the first 175 registered participants.

It will provide youngsters a chance to learn the fundamentals of the game as well as sportsmanship, respect, teamwork and healthy living.

Campers will receive a t-shirt, lunch, group instruction, prizes, competitive games and visits from Pacers personalities.

Registration begins online at www.Pacers.com on Monday, May 15 with a deadline of July 7 (or earlier if camp fills up). Each clinic will run from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. daily.

Here’s the schedule of the tour: