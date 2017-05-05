Old Spaghetti Factory announces second location opening in Carmel

TRAFFIC AUTHORITY ALERT: I-865 eastbound shut down near I-65 in Boone County after semi crash
CARMEL, Ind. – Old Spaghetti Factory confirms that they are planning to open a second location in Carmel.

According to a spokesperson, they will be moving into the former Shapiro’s Delicatessen at 918 S. Rangline Rd. by late summer 2018.

They also said they are continuing to work the details of the lease at the former Shapiro’s location. Shapiro’s closed in the summer of 2013 after serving Carmel residents for 12 years.

The Old Spaghetti Factory has been a downtown staple for the last 35 years and is reportedly looking forward to serving guests to the north.

