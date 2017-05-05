× More rain develops Saturday morning

Expect a cloudy, cool start to the weekend. Scattered showers will develop Saturday morning and right now the Mini Marathon looks cool and wet. Light rain will be likely through lunchtime and sunshine will return late in the day.

The combination of clear skies, light wind and colder air will give us scattered light frost by Sunday morning. We’ll have a full day of sunshine Sunday and high temperatures will be warmer for the second half of the weekend.

Flash flood warnings will remain in effect this weekend along area rivers and streams across central Indiana. After a week of heavy rain, runoff will continue and water levels will remain high. Rivers will also flow at a faster pace over the next few days so extra caution will be needed.

