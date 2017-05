INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IFD is at the scene of a car that reportedly crashed into an apartment complex on the east side.

It happened in the 3000 block of Marietta Drive this afternoon.

According to IFD’s twitter, the apartment manager told them that a 44-year-old male tenant crashed into his own apartment and then allegedly took off after.

No injures have been reported.

We will update this story if we receive more details.