Frank Mickens visits students at Center Grove Elementary for CBS4 Reads

Posted 8:11 am, May 5, 2017

GREENWOOD, Ind. — It was a large and energetic crowd of 9- and 10-year-olds at Center Grove Elementary this week.

CBS4 This Morning’s Frank Mickens read a book called Interrupting Chicken as part of the CBS4 Reads program. The book tells the story of a little chicken who doesn’t want to let her papa finish reading a bedtime story.

The class also had some great questions. One student wanted to know where Frank bought his tie. Another young lady said he looked like former President Barack Obama.

