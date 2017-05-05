Frank Mickens visits students at Center Grove Elementary for CBS4 Reads

GREENWOOD, Ind. — It was a large and energetic crowd of 9- and 10-year-olds at Center Grove Elementary this week.

CBS4 This Morning’s Frank Mickens read a book called Interrupting Chicken as part of the CBS4 Reads program. The book tells the story of a little chicken who doesn’t want to let her papa finish reading a bedtime story.

The class also had some great questions. One student wanted to know where Frank bought his tie. Another young lady said he looked like former President Barack Obama.