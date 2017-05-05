Flooding remains a concern around central Indiana with another rainy day ahead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hoosiers braced for another soggy day around central Indiana as rain showers continued across the state Friday.

Flooding continued to be a concern in several communities across the state. In Tipton County, conditions didn't appear to improve overnight. Chuck Bell, the county's emergency management director, said crews had to close or put high water signs on 26 county roads in the span of just two hours Thursday. By the end of the day, 36 roads were closed.

"Even six inches of water could sweep away a car, so if you think it's covering the road, just find an alternate route to go," Bell said.

Students were released from school early on Thursday. For Friday, administrators decided to close the school and keep students at home for an e-learning day.

Several counties issued yellow Travel Advisories because of flooding. The advisories mean routine travel or activities may be restricted because of hazardous conditions. Drivers are advised to use caution or avoid those areas entirely.

Hamilton County, one of the counties with a Travel Advisories, reported dozens of roads with high water. Erin Rowe, the county's emergency management director, said sandbags were available for area residents. Rowe also advised drivers to pay close attention to driving conditions.

"Folks need to pay attention and make sure that their normal routes may not be accessible, so they may need to seek an alternate route," Rowe said.

Sheridan Community Schools and Hamilton Height School Corporate were both on two-hour delays Friday morning.

Here's a roundup of roads with high water around our viewing area:

Boone County

550 South closed from St. Rd. 39 to Mid Jamestown Rd.

Holiday Rd. closed at 421 at the bridge

Indianapolis Rd. to Lafayette Rd. closed under I-65 overpass

Boone County – County Rd. 775 between St. Rd. 32 and St. Rd. 47

Hamilton County

Closures:

106 th St between Allisonville Rd and Hague Rd

St between Allisonville Rd and Hague Rd 181 st St/Promise Rd

St/Promise Rd 206 th St between Sylvan and Countrywood

St between Sylvan and Countrywood Albright Rd between 281 st St and 296 th St

St and 296 St 186 th St between SR 37 and Promise Rd

St between SR 37 and Promise Rd Promise Rd between 186 th St and 196 th St

St and 196 St 281st St between Cal Carson Rd and Anthony Rd

136 th St between Marilyn Rd and Brooks School Rd

St between Marilyn Rd and Brooks School Rd Dunbar Rd between 271 st St and 281 st St

St and 281 St 266 th St between Startsman Rd and Mt Pleasant

St between Startsman Rd and Mt Pleasant Mt Pleasant Rd between 256 th St and 266 th St

St and 266 St Mill Creek Rd north of SR 32

Anthony Rd between 236 th St and 241 st St

St and 241 St 281 st St east of Anthony

St east of Anthony 276 th st between Dunbar and US 31

st between Dunbar and US 31 256 th st between Ray Parker Rd and Brehm

st between Ray Parker Rd and Brehm Ray Parker Rd between 246 th st and 256 th st

st and 256 st Cyntheanne Rd between 191 st st and 196 th St

st and 196 St 246 th between Ray Parker Rd and Brehm

between Ray Parker Rd and Brehm 156h st /Westfield Rd

Pathway Point/Crosspoint (Morse Point Subdivision)

High water

SR 213/256 th st

st 17350 Cherry Tree Rd

SR 213/281 st St

St 206 th st/overdorf Rd

st/overdorf Rd 146 th st/Marilyn Rd

st/Marilyn Rd 191 st st/Grassy Branch Rd

st/Grassy Branch Rd Devaney south of 291 st st

st 25440 SR 213

256 th st/Henry Gunn Rd

st/Henry Gunn Rd 266 th St/Lower RD

St/Lower RD Anthony Rd/e 236 th st

st 266 th st between Devaney Rd and Ernest

st between Devaney Rd and Ernest 266 th st west of Gwinn

st west of Gwinn 15500-blk Olio Rd

18800-blk Promise Rd

10540 Jessup Blvd

2100 E 196 th st

st Hoover Rd/Dartown Rd

Hoover by airport

241 st st/Fall Rd

st/Fall Rd Grass Branch at 196 th st

st 8600-blk 196 th St by soccer fields

St by soccer fields 221 st st east of SR 19

st east of SR 19 206 th st/Victory Chapel Rd

st/Victory Chapel Rd Mill Creek Rd south of SR 38

Hancock County

Areas prone to flooding seeing a lot of roadway flooding

Hendricks County

No closures at this time

Johnson County

Typical low lying roadways

Madison County

Several county roads the usual areas – ran out of high water signs

Bartholomew County

None reported at this time

Delaware County

Nothing closed at this time

Howard County