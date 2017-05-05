× Family, friends seek answers in Indy roller derby player’s homicide

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Family and friends of a murdered Indianapolis man are begging anyone who knows anything about the crime to please come forward.

On Monday afternoon, a group of fishermen found Kobi Walden’s body behind an apartment complex on the city’s south side.

“We are shocked and we are devastated. I know I’m never going to recover from this,” said Kala Klein, Walden’s sister.

Walden played on the Race City Rebels, an Indianapolis roller derby team. Thursday night was the first practice without No. 47.

Investigators say Walden’s body was along a creek, tucked away in the woods and wasn’t easy to see. The 31-year-old was shot to death. Three days later, friends and family wonder who killed Walden and why.

“It’s senseless. It’s unfortunate. There’s no one if they ever knew Kobi would do something like this,” said Ron Eich, Walden’s teammate.

Now teammates have to adjust to life without him.

“It’s tough. It’s going to be hard for a while,” Eich said. “Kobi was the type of guy who comes in and has all the energy. He has an infectious smile. He loves the game. He wants to get better he just brought everyone’s level up.”

Walden’s sister says her brother was never in any kind of trouble or involved in the wrong crowd. She told CBS4 she didn’t just lose her brother, she lost her best friend and her daughters lost a great uncle.

“I know that I won’t stop until I know who did it and I know why because I have to know why my brother died,” said Klein.

As investigators work on solving this case, Walden’s real family and his roller derby family hope closure is close.

“The tough part is there isn’t a guarantee that we will ever know. I don’t think anyone will ever truly know why and I hope his family gets justice,” said Eich.

The Race City Rebel’s next game is on May 13 at Perry Park. The team is planning to do a memorial for Walden. There is a GoFundMe page set up to help with funeral costs.

If you know anything that could help investigators with this case, call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.