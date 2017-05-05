× Corvette Grand Sport unveiled as 2017 Indy 500 pace car

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – We now know what car will lead the field to start “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”

IMS officials unveiled the Corvette Grand Sport as the 2017 Indy 500 pace car.

It marks the 14th time a Corvette has served as the official Pace Car, starting in 1978, and the 28th time a Chevrolet has led the field, dating back to 1948, when a 1948 Fleetmaster Six convertible paced the race. No other vehicle has served as the Pace Car more than the Corvette.

The Grand Sport Pace Car equipped with the Z07 package can accelerate from 0-60 mph in 3.6 seconds; it can cover the quarter mile in 11.8 seconds and achieve 1.2 g cornering capability.

You can purchase your tickets for the 101st running of the Indy 500 here.