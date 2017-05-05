Areal Flood Warning remains in effect through Saturday

Building collapse causes traffic delay on near north side

Posted 6:31 pm, May 5, 2017, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IFD was dispatched Friday to a building collapse on the near north side.

This collapse has put a traffic alert into effect near the intersection of 34th St. and Illinois St.

Traffic will be delayed between W. 33rd St. and W. 35th St. in both direction due to the collapse.

Detour information: Travelers are directed to take N. Meridan St. when traveling northbound or southbound east of N. Illinois St, or N. Capitol Ave. when traveling southbound west of N. Illinois St.

