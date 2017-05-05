TRAFFIC AUTHORITY ALERT: All lanes of I-65 southbound closed after crash at SR 46 near Columbus
Flooding causes school closings in central Indiana
Flash Flood Watch in effect for much of central Indiana through Friday night

Boil water advisory issued for parts of Franklin through noon on Saturday

Posted 12:32 pm, May 5, 2017, by , Updated at 12:36PM, May 5, 2017

Stock photo of boiling water

FRANKLIN, Ind.– The Johnson County Sheriff’s office says Indiana American Water has issued a boil water advisory for parts of Franklin.

The affected locations are west of U.S. 31 between Commerce Drive and Franklin Lakes subdivision.

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management requires all public water systems to issue an advisory when a significant drop in water pressure occurs in the distribution system. The boil order is in effect until noon on Saturday, May 6.

Affected residents are asked to:

  • Immediately after your normal water pressure is restored, flush your internal plumbing until clear water flows from your water faucets.
  • Boil water to be used for drinking, cooking and oral hygiene for three minutes prior to use.

It’s not necessary to boil water for other uses.

Any residents with questions or concerns should call Indiana American Water at 1-800-492-8373.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s