Another inch of rain likely today; lingering rain Saturday could affect Mini-Marathon

Today will be cold, gray, wet and breezy. It won't be QUITE a washout. Showers will become more "spotty" as we head into the afternoon, but we're still expecting ~1" of additional rain. Flash flood WATCHES continue through this evening. Temperatures will stay in the 40s most of the day with 25 mph wind gusts and wind chills will be in the 30s and low 40s through the afternoon. We may have a couple of drier hours this afternoon and evening.

Rain will become more "spotty" by 5 p.m., but you will still need to look out for residual flooding. We've gotten OVER 3" of rain since the 1st of May and we average 5.05" for the ENTIRE month!

For those running in the 500 Festival Mini-Marathon, you will need to be prepared for chilly temperatures and a passing shower. Rain will not be heavy, and it will not be a washout, but a few light showers will be possible with temperatures ~39 degrees at the start of the race.

We'll keep the spot shower chance throughout the day on Saturday, but overall there will be more dry time than wet. The sunshine will return on Sunday! In fact, Sunday will be entirely dry! However, FROST is likely in the AM with morning lows in the mid-30s.

Temperatures will get closer to seasonal next week, with more rain chances for the second half of the week.