2 people arrested in connection with April bomb threat, shooting hoax at Terre Haute North High School

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – Police made a pair of arrests related to a bomb threat and purported plan to carry out a shooting at Terre Haute North High School last month.

According to Terre Haute Police Chief John Plasse, an out-of-state individual has been located and arrested in connection with the case. A student was also arrested and faces multiple charges. Plasse said more arrests could be forthcoming, according to WTHI.

The out-of-state individual was responsible for making the call and has been implicated in similar hoaxes in other states, investigators said. The Terre Haute student was charged with “attempted hindering or obstructing detection or disarming of a destructive device,” which essentially means the student was aware of the hoax but didn’t share that information with police.

Investigators previously released the 911 calls made during the incident in which a caller said he had a gun and planned go from classroom-to-classroom on a shooting spree. The caller also claimed he had pipe bombs.

“It has been weeks, so it has been a long investigation,” Plasse said during a news conference Friday morning. He mentioned that investigators received hundreds of tips.

Superintendent Danny Tanoos said such incidents have happened at other schools around the country. He said police debriefed the school corporation about its response on April 7. He described the school’s response as “textbook.”

The Terre Haute Special Response Team (SRT) trained at Terre Haute North about a month before the incident, something that proved invaluable on April 7. Plasse added that the SRT regularly trains at Vigo County Schools throughout the year so that members are familiar with layouts at school buildings.

Tanoos said the prank call led to the largest “active shooter” response in the state of Indiana.

When asked about the student involved in the incident, Plasse said that the individual is “rethinking his actions of that day.” Plasse said the student is currently in the juvenile system; Tanoos said he wouldn’t return to school for the rest of the year.

Federal charges are possible in the case.