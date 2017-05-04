× Taylorsville man uses brother’s name during traffic stop, arrested on multiple charges

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. – Authorities in Bartholomew County arrested a 26-year-old man on multiple charges after he allegedly used his brother’s name during a traffic stop.

Cody Manvilla, of Taylorsville, was arrested on charges of false informing, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and driving while suspended Wednesday at around 10 p.m.

According to police, authorities were positioned northbound on US 31 north of CR 500 N clocking speeds of drivers. They then pulled over two vehicles traveling southbound for exceeding the speed limit.

During the traffic stop, police say that Manvilla attempted to use his brother’s name. It was discovered that Manvilla was a suspended driver shortly after.

According to police, Manvilla had a small plastic bag with a white substance, later determined to be meth, in his driver’s side door. A small amount of marijuana was also reportedly seized.

Manvilla was arrested and transported to the Bartholomew County Jail.