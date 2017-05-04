Take a look at the Colts’ new undrafted free agents
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The pursuit of roster-wide competition and diamond-in-the-rough talent continued Thursday as the Indianapolis Colts signed 18 undrafted free agents.
The objective: find the next Gary Brackett, Dominic Rhodes, Justin Snow or Terrence Wilkins.
“The undrafted guys are, in my mind, no different than a draft pick,’’ general manager Chris Ballard said after last weekend’s NFL Draft. “They’re going to get the same opportunity, and if they win the job, then we’ll move on from the other guy.’’
Last season, eight undrafted rookies got on the field for the Colts.
A capsule look at the next wave:
- WR Trey Griffey, Arizona; 6-2, 209 pounds: Son of Major League Baseball Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. Appeared in 44 games, 18 as a starter, with 79 receptions, 1,241 yards and six touchdowns. Also selected in the 24th round of the 2016 MLB First-Year Player Draft by Seattle.
- G Deyshawn Bond, Cincinnati; 6-1, 302: Warren Central High School product started 47 of 48 games for Bearcats.
- RB Dalton Crossan, New Hampshire, 5-11, 202: Versatile talent who generated 5,189 all-purpose yards and 36 touchdowns in 44 games. As senior, led Wildcats with 233 rushes, 1,281 yards, 10 rushing TDs, 1,977 all-purpose yards, 20 kickoff returns and 430 kickoff yards.
- TE Darrell Daniels, Washington; 6-3, 247: Played in 49 games with 18 starts. Piled up 47 receptions, 728 yards and five TDs.
- LS Thomas Hennessy, Duke; 6-2, 246: Handled long-snapping chores in 52 games. Over his career, Duke converted 61-of-80 field-goal attempts (76.3 percent) and 187-of-188 PATs (99.5 percent)
- WR Johnathan “Bug” Howard, North Carolina; 6-4, 221: Had 146 receptions, 2,048 yards and 18 TDs in 53 games. TD total ranks 6th in school history.
- TE Colin Jeter, LSU; 6-6, 251: Started 17 of 35 games and amassed 23 receptions for 289 yards and 2 TDs.
- WR Jerome Lane, Akron; 6-3, 226: Had 101 receptions, 1,800 yards and 14 TDs in 37 games. Started career at linebacker.
- CB Chris Lyles, Mississippi College; 6-2, 191: Started 16 of 17 games the last two seasons. Finished with 36 tackles and two interceptions.
- G Christopher Muller, Rutgers; 6-6, 315: Started 49 of 50 games and became only the second offensive player in school history to appear in 50 games.
- WR Bruce “JoJo’’ Natson, Akron; 5-7, 159: Finished college career at Akron after spending three years at Utah State. Last season, had 59 receptions, 837 yards and 10 TDs. Also returned kickoffs and punts. Ranked second nationally with two punt returns for TDs. Returned four punts for TDs while at Utah State.
- CB Reginald Porter, Utah; 5-11, 185: Started 22 of 36 games. Had two interceptions, 18 defended passes and 91 tackles.
- RB Brandon Radcliff, Louisville; 5-9, 206: Totaled 2,365 rushing yards and 26 touchdowns in 50 games. Also caught 20 passes for 199 yards and one TD.
- P Rigoberto Sanchez, Hawaii; 6-0, 193: Was Warriors’ punter, kicker and kickoff specialist. Converted 21-of-24 field-goal attempts with a long of 55 and averaged 44.8 yards on 144 punts with 49 downed inside the 20-yard line. Also recorded 39 touchbacks on 93 kickoffs.
- OLB Garrett Sickels, Penn State; 6-4, 261: Started 24 of 39 games and finished with 93 tackles, including 20.5 for loss, and 11 sacks.
- DE Jhaustin Thomas, Iowa State; 6-5, 292: Appeared in 20 games with six starts. Had 38 tackles, including 12 for loss, and 4 sacks. Prior to Iowa State, played at Trinity Valley Community College. Played basketball in 2014-15, averaging 10.2 points and 5.2 rebounds.
- OT Jerry Ugokwe, William & Mary; 6-7, 321: Started 42 of 43 games at left tackle and right tackle.
- QB Phillip Walker, Temple; 5-11, 214 pounds: Started 47 of 49 games and finished as Temple’s career leader in attempts (1,410), completions (803), yards (10,273), touchdown passes (72) and total offense (11,100 yards). First QB to lead the Owls to multiple bowl games. Also had 342 carries for 763 yards and nine TDs.