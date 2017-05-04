× Police: Woman faked cancer, scammed people out of money in Marion

MARION, Ind. – A Marion woman was arrested Thursday after police say she admitted to faking cancer “for attention.”

Officers say Tina Stanley capitalized on the lie by selling cancer-related t-shirts for $10 each and wrist bracelets for $3.

Police first became aware of the alleged scam when several citizens came forward around Dec. 2016. They said they were skeptical of Stanley’s social media posts that showed her cancer progression.

On April 26, Stanley visited the Marion Police Department to clarify her side of the story. During that meeting, she reportedly said she was diagnosed with breast cancer on April 17. She advised she received two chemotherapy treatments at Fort Wayne North Parkview Hospital.

When asked her current health status, Stanley reportedly said she was “cured” of cancer on April 24 and released by her physician.

When police confronted Stanley about the issues with her story, she reportedly said “she had made a mistake and that she never did have cancer, and that she did this for attention, and that she wanted to make herself look good.”

She told police that she gave the proceeds from the merchandise to the Cancer Services of Grant County, but the organization said it never received any money from her.

Stanley was arrested on a warrant at her home around 4:14 p.m. She’s now facing six felony counts of theft.

If you purchased a “Team Tina” t-shirt, a “Tina Strong” wrist bracelet or gave a donation to Tina Stanley you are asked to contact Detective Lieutenant Justin Faw at (765) 668-4417.