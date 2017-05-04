× Police search for suspects after woman shot on Indy’s near west side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are searching for two suspects after a woman was shot on the near west side of Indianapolis.

Officers were called to the scene of the shooting in the 3400 block of West Michigan Street just after 9 a.m.

A female victim was transported from the scene in critical condition. Police are currently searching for two suspects. A description of the suspects is unknown at this time.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.