Flash Flood Watch in effect for much of central Indiana through Thursday night

Police search for suspects after woman shot on Indy’s near west side

Posted 9:49 am, May 4, 2017, by , Updated at 09:53AM, May 4, 2017

File image

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are searching for two suspects after a woman was shot on the near west side of Indianapolis.

Officers were called to the scene of the shooting in the 3400 block of West Michigan Street just after 9 a.m.

A female victim was transported from the scene in critical condition. Police are currently searching for two suspects. A description of the suspects is unknown at this time.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

