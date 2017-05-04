Flash Flood Watch in effect for much of central Indiana through Friday night

Mother and grandmother among 3 arrested for meth in New Castle, two children removed from home

Posted 4:33 pm, May 4, 2017

Dusty Kidd, Savannah Dorris and Ty Dorris

NEW CASTLE, Ind. – Police with the ISP meth suppression team arrested three people in New Castle for meth on Wednesday evening.

At around 6:00 p.m., troopers served a search warrant as part of an ongoing investigation in the 800 block of S. 17th St.

During the search, police reportedly found meth and DCS personnel had to remove two young children from the residence.

The children’s mother, 21-year-old Savannah Dorris, was arrested and charged with possession of meth, possession of a syringe, maintaining a common nuisance and neglect of a dependent, all felonies.

50-year-old Ty Dorris, the grandmother of the children, was charged with the same felonies. Dusty Kidd, 36, was charged with a felony parole violation, possession of meth and maintaining a common nuisance.

Henry County Animal Control also had to be called to the residence to remove several dogs.

