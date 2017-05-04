× Head-on crash in Madison County kills teenage boy

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. – A Madison County crash killed a teenage boy Thursday evening.

It happened at approximately 4:40 p.m. on State Road 38 just east of County Road 150 W. between Pendleton and Markleville.

The sheriff’s department says the teen was driving westbound when his car veered across the center line and struck an eastbound passenger car head-on.

The teen was transported to St. Vincent’s Hospital in Anderson, where he later died from his injuries.

Deputies say the 56-year-old driver of the eastbound vehicle was checked by medics at the scene and taken to St. Vincent’s for observation.

State Road 38 is expected to be closed at County Road 150 until at least 7 p.m.

The names of the drivers were not immediately released.