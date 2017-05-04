× Indiana governor signs law requiring all minors to wear helmets on ATVs

INDIANAPOLIS — A new Indiana law taking effect this summer will require all children under age 18 to wear a helmet while riding or operating an off-road vehicle.

The measure signed into law last week by Gov. Eric Holcomb takes effect July 1.

The new law means owners of off-road vehicles who allow children to ride the machines on public or private land without wearing a helmet that meets federal safety standards could face a Class C infraction and up to a $500 penalty.

The new law will also mean changes at the Redbird and Interlake state recreation areas. Both of those state-owned southern Indiana sites operate off-road-riding properties.

Visitors to both properties will have to bring approved helmets for any children who want to ride ATVS there, or face expulsion.

The mother of Kate Bruggenschmidt pushed for the law after the 11-year-old girl died in an ATV accident back in 2015, and she was not wearing a helmet.