× Flood watches and warnings in effect around central Indiana as rainy stretch continues

As rain continued to fall around central Indiana Thursday, flood watches and warnings remained in effect of many parts of the state (you can check watches and warnings here).

The problems started early in the Hoosier State Thursday, with the Soldiers and Sailors Monument closing due to flooding. Problems were reported across Marion County and surrounding counties.

In Hamilton County, a yellow Travel Advisory went into effect of unincorporated roads due to high water. It’s the lowest level of a travel advisory and means routine travel or activities may be restricted in some areas due to hazardous conditions. Madison County also declared a yellow Travel Advisory.

Here are the road with high water signs in Hamilton County:

ADAMS TOWNSHIP:

256th Street between Six Points Road and Meridian / Armstrong

CLAY TOWNSHIP:

146th Street and Shelborne Road

JACKSON TOWNSHIP:

241 st Street between Overdorf Road and Fall Road

Street between Overdorf Road and Fall Road 266 th Street west of Devaney Road

Street west of Devaney Road 266 th Street east of Ernest Road

Street east of Ernest Road Crooked Creek Road between 266th Street and 281st Street

NOBLESVILLE TOWNSHIP:

Riverwood Drive

WAYNE TOWNSHIP:

196 th Street between Creek Road and Victory Chapel Road

Street between Creek Road and Victory Chapel Road Durbin between SR-32 and Middletown Road

Prairie Baptist Road between SR-38 and 176 th Street

Street Promise Road at 181st Street

WHITE RIVER TOWNSHIP:

246 th Street between Fall Road and Lacy Road

Street between Fall Road and Lacy Road 281st Street and Startsman Road

In Boone County, part of Interstate 65 northbound and southbound was under water near Indianapolis Road. Multiple areas of high water were reported and drivers were reminded not to attempt to drive through high water.

In Tipton County, Tipton Community Schools and Tri-Central Community Schools planned to dismiss early Thursday afternoon. You can check school closings and delays here.

The Emergency Management Agency in Delaware County opened a pair of self-serve sandbag station. Residents can pick up sandbags at the Delaware County Fairgrounds or at Delaware County EMS No. 3 at Memorial Drive and Cecil Road. Supplies are first come, first serve.

In Clinton County, several roads were closed due to flooding from heavy rain. The following roads were affected:

County Rd 800 N between County Rd 100 E and 200 E

County Rd 0E/W between State Rd 26 and County Rd 800 N

County Rd 900 W between State Rd 28 & County Rd 100 S

W Freeman St @ the Viaduct

Clinton County EMA said there is sand and sandbags at their office located at 1859 S Jackson St, Frankfort. They can be located at the far East end of the parking lot.

The National Weather Service reminds drivers to avoid driving in high water. The agency said too many people underestimate the dangers flooding can pose. Just 6 inches of fast-moving water can knock people off their feet; 12 inches of rushing water can carry away a small car and 2 feet of rushing water can carry away most vehicles. When in doubt, drivers should turn around instead of going through high water.