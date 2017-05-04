Flash flood watches are in effect for 2-4″ of rain expected today and tonight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today will be a washout with heavy rain at times. You will need to watch out for ponding on area roadways and flooding because rain will be steady all day. High temperatures will stay in the low 50s which is about 15 degrees below average.

Flash Flood Watches are in effect for ALL of central Indiana through Friday morning.

Between 2-4" of rain is likely through early Friday. However, we'll add to those totals Friday afternoon and a little more on Saturday.

For those running in the 500 Festival Mini-Marathon, temperatures will be in the low 40s with an isolated shower chance Saturday morning. Most of Saturday will be dry, but we do have a 30% chance for a passing shower. Temperatures will still be cool. FROST will be possible Sunday morning, but the afternoon will be GORGEOUS!

Next week will be warmer with a few dry days in there as well.