Chip sealing to begin next week in Owen and Monroe counties

OWEN COUNTY, Ind.—The Indiana Department of Transportation plans to chip seal 21 lane miles of State Road 43 between S.R. 46 near the McCormack Creek State Park entrance and S.R. 48 at the Owen-Monroe County line. Crews and equipment have been scheduled to begin applying the pavement preservation materials starting next Wednesday, May 10th.

INDOT officials advise motorists to drive very slowly and with extreme caution where this surface treatment has been freshly applied to avoid vehicular damage from asphalt spray and loose aggregate.

Chip seals coat highways with liquid asphalt to seal pavement cracks and protect the roadbed from moisture intrusion and damaging ultraviolet rays. Small chips of limestone are used to cover the fresh asphalt—“choking” its fluidity and adhesion to minimize spray from traffic and stickiness to tires. These aggregate chips also restore surface friction for better maneuverability and improved stopping capabilities.