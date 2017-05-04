× Another 24 hours of heavy rain

With over an inch and a half of rain Indianapolis set a single day rainfall record on Thursday. The old record was 1.46″ of rain set back in 1996. The Flash Flood Watch for central Indiana has now been extended through Friday evening. A strong area of low pressure moving by to our south will slide to the east and keep the rain going. Periods of heavy rain are likely overnight through Friday with the rain tapering off Friday evening.

Scattered showers are likely Saturday and right now the Mini Marathon looks cool and wet.

Area rives and creeks are already swollen and flash flood warnings will continue through the weekend. Sunshine will return by Sunday.

Our Flash Flood Watch continues through Friday.

So far this has been a wet Spring.

Heavy rain is likely this evening.

Heavy rain is likely overnight.

Rain is likely for the morning rush hour.

Rain will continue Friday afternoon.

Rain will taper off late Friday.

Expect rain for the Mini-Marathon.

Our weather will stay unsettled through Saturday.