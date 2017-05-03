× Water main break affects Hendricks County homes, prompts school closures

LIZTON, Ind. – A water main break near Lizton left dozens without water early Wednesday and will force the closure of a pair of schools.

According to Citizens Energy Group, the water main break happened around 2 a.m. and affects East 450 North from High Drive to North 500 East.

As a result, Tri-West High School and Tri-West Middle School are closed Wednesday. The break is disrupting water service to about 60 area homes and businesses in the area, a spokesman for the utility said.

The outage includes the neighborhoods of Tilden Terrace and High Acres. The Summer Ridge West subdivision will experience low water pressure until the problem is fixed.

Citizens Energy expected repairs to be completed by Wednesday night.