Flash Flood Watch in effect for much of central Indiana through Thursday night

Victim shot three times in apparent road rage incident at near south side gas station

Posted 6:08 pm, May 3, 2017, by

File photo

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police are investigating an apparent road rage shooting on the city’s near south side.

The incident occurred around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday at the Speedway Gas Station in the 2000 block of Shelby Street, just north of Raymond Street.

The male victim was awake and breathing while being transported to the hospital. The victim, who was shot three times, is now listed in good condition.

Police say words were exchanged at a stop light at Raymond Street before the shooting. The suspect fled east on Raymond Street in a black Buick sedan.

 

