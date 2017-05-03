× Susan G. Komen to hold “Pink Parade” to make up for rained-out Race for Cure event

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –It was an event that was expected to draw about 35,000 folks for the Race For the Cure this past Saturday. However, heavy rains during the weekend forced Susan G. Komen officials to cancel the event. But Komen officials were looking for a way to salvage something of the washed out event and decided on a Pink Parade to be held later in May.

Organizers released the following statement with regard to the cancelled Race For the Cure and the new make good event that is being planned.

The Komen Central Indiana Race for the Cure is a day we look forward to each year. It is a chance to come together as a community, to celebrate each other and to make a vital difference in the lives of our neighbors. We share your disappointment that the weather didn’t cooperate, because we know how important this day is to each of you. The Race is also key to our ability to continue investing in breakthrough research and funding local programs to meet the most critical needs of our communities. That’s why we are not ready to pack up our pink Race attire just yet!

Join us for the Pink Parade and Celebration of Hope

Please join us as we celebrate the most impactful elements of Race for the Cure! Even though there will not be a walk or run this year, this event offers our Komen Central Indiana family another chance to come together to support our mission, celebrate breast cancer survivors and thrivers, and remember those who are no longer with us due to this disease. At this event, you can also receive your Race t-shirts, survivor medals and Ford Warriors in Pink scarves, as well as mingle with our sponsors, turn in donations and shop for Komen merchandise.

Saturday, May 20, 2017

Pyramids Parking Lot, 3500 DePauw Blvd., Indianapolis

12:30 – 2:30 pm

Line up for the Pink Parade at 1 pm; Pink Parade to begin at 1:30 pm

If you had not yet registered for the Race, but would like to join us for the Pink Parade and Celebration of Hope, you can register here. Registration will remain open through May 21.

If you cannot join us on May 20, you can pick up your Race materials at our office on either Tuesday, May 23 or Wednesday, May 24 from 9 am until 7 pm. Our office is located at 3500 DePauw Blvd, Pyramid Two, 7th Floor. Unfortunately, due to storage space, we can only fulfill materials during these times while supplies last.

If neither of these options work for you, you can request to have your t-shirts and survivor medals mailed to you after May 24 for an additional $5 shipping and handling donation, while supplies last.

Help close the fundraising gap and fuel our mission

This year’s Race for the Cure did not happen, yet breast cancer comes rain or shine. The Race is Komen Central Indiana’s largest fundraiser of the year and meeting our goal is critical to funding breast cancer research and local services for Hoosiers in need. Since the Race was canceled, we need your help more than ever. Please support our mission to meet the most critical needs of our communities and invest in breakthrough research to prevent and cure breast cancer.

Thanks to the support and generosity of those who registered, raised funds, donated and sponsored the Race, we have raised nearly $905,000 to date. Unfortunately, due to the weather cancellation, we are still $245,000 short of our fundraising goal for the event. This gap will severely impact our ability to fund breast cancer research and provide education, access to care and patient navigation in central Indiana.

Donate now so we can continue to fund our mission and achieve our bold goal to reduce the current number of breast cancer deaths in the U.S. by 50% by the year 2026.

You can support our mission by registering for the Race through Sunday, May 21. Your registration will get us one step closer to meeting our fundraising goal, and you will also receive a Race t-shirt and other materials, so you can proudly show your support for the fight against breast cancer all year.

If you have registered for the Race or are supporting a Race team, it is important to note that you can continue to raise funds through May 30. Visit your fundraising center to fundraise and share the need with your network. You can also drop off donations at the Komen Central Indiana office this month during normal business hours (Monday through Friday from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm).

Next Year’s Race

We hope the sun will be shining for the 2018 Komen Central Indiana Race for the Cure on Saturday, April 28, 2018. Mark your calendar to join us next year!