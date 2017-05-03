× Police: Victim lied about details concerning reported March sexual assault at Zionsville barn

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. – Police in Boone County say too many things simply don’t add up about a reported sexual assault in rural Zionsville from March.

Authorities originally said a woman’s caretaker was sexually assaulted by a masked man on March 17, 2017. It reportedly happened around 5 p.m. on that Friday as 76-year-old Helen Fix and her caretaker left for a walk and arrived at the barn, where they encountered a man in a ski mask and gloves.

The caretaker was then sexually assaulted, according to the initial report. Fix’s medical condition prevented her from providing any details to police.

Another female caretaker found the women and called 911; the caretaker who’d been assaulted was naked on the barn floor. Fix was uninjured, police said.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office has been investigating the incident since it happened and said the alleged victim admitted she’d lied about certain facts regarding the case and has stopped cooperating with the investigation. Evidence from the crime scene also contradicted the woman’s claims, investigators said.

The sheriff’s office found no evidence indicating that a crime actually took place and could only speculate on a possible motive behind the deception.

“Although we can theorize why someone would do this, we cannot prove the reason why this crime was alleged by the participant because they have stopped communicating with us,” Boone County Sheriff Mike Nielsen said in a statement.

Nielsen said he appreciated the tips from the community as the Criminal Investigations Division looked into the allegations.

The sheriff’s office said the case has been closed. Investigators are still considering the possibility of filing criminal charges against the alleged victim.