Officers asking public to help find Noblesville man after empty vehicle is found in forest

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — Conservation officers are asking for the public to help them find a missing Noblesville man after his car was found empty in Morgan County.

Officers say Mark Farmen, 52, was last seen the morning of May 1. His black 2013 Volkswagen CC Sedan was located inside Morgan-Monroe State Forest, parked and unoccupied.

Authorities say Farmen is a white male, 6 feet tall and weighs 178 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Noblesville police and the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department are assisting in the search.

A photo has not yet been released of Farmen.

Anyone who may have seen Farmen inside Morgan-Monroe State Forest or has any information regarding his possible whereabouts is urged to call Indiana Conservation Officer Central Dispatch at 812-837-9536.

