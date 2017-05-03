× Lafayette Police arrest husband for allegedly kidnapping estranged wife

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Authorities in Lafayette have arrested an estranged husband after he allegedly kidnapped his wife.

Todd George, 52, was arrested for kidnapping, burglary and aggravated battery after police reportedly located him in Kokomo.

At around 1:40 a.m. on Wednesday, police responded to a well-being check in the 100 block of Lori Lee Drive. The call was initiated by the victim’s roommate, who reported concern that his roommate was missing.

When officers arrived, they reportedly observed signed of a struggle inside the home and began searching for the female.

She was reportedly found in the Indianapolis area and taken to a hospital for treatment in stable condition.

After George was arrested in Kokomo, authorities transferred him to the Tippecanoe County Jail. The case will be turned over to the Tippecanoe County Prosecutor’s Office to review for charges.