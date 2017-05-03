× John Andretti ‘overwhelmed and humbled’ by support after colon cancer diagnosis

IndyCar and NASCAR driver John Andretti believes the prayers have been working.

The fan-favorite driver revealed this week that he’s being treated for stage 4 colon cancer. He’s been heartened by the messages of support he’s received from fans across the world.

“These past few days I have had the best days since this began and believe it is from all the prayers & support from everyone. God is good,” Andretti wrote on Twitter Wednesday.

Andretti, 54, said he’s been “overwhelmed and humbled” by the amount of support he’s received since his diagnosis was revealed.

Andretti, cousin to Michael and Jeff Andretti and nephew of the legendary Mario Andretti, is now on a mission to educate people about the importance of getting colonoscopies.

“My goal is to make people aware of the importance of screening through a colonoscopy,” he wrote. “If you are 50 or your family has a history of colon cancer, waiting is not an option. You must be your own health care advocate.”

Andretti said early detection is the key.

“Had I been screened sooner, my diagnosis would be much better. Bottom line is that colonoscopies save lives. PLEASE DO IT!”

He started the hashtag #checkit4Andretti to encourage others to get checked.

Andretti has been a longtime fan-favorite at IMS and last raced in the 2011 centennial Indianapolis 500. He’s also well known for his advocacy, especially the annual “Race for Riley” benefiting Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health.

Andretti’s son, Jarrett, and cousin, Michael, will provide an update on John’s condition during a Thursday afternoon news conference.

Fans interested in sending their well wishes can mail cards to:

John Andretti

PO. Box 724

Davidson, NC 28036